MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama have announced Robert Kennedy Jr. as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Kennedy is to succeed Tim Wills, who is resigning from the position after six years.

According to the news release, the Board of Directors has wanted to bring someone in with experience in marketing, general management, and human resources. Kennedy has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the United States Naval Academy and a Master’s in Leadership and Human Resource Development from the Naval Postgraduate School.

Kennedy’s experience in the role includes 30 years of team leadership and budget management experience in his new role as the BGCSA CEO.

Previously, Kennedy served as CEO for Brett/Robinson vacation rentals in Gulf Shores. Prior to this role, he also served as the General Manager of Global eCommerce for Bio-Rad Laboratories as well as executive leadership roles at Sears Holding Company, Toys “R” Us, and Harrah’s Entertainment.