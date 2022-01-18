Boys and Girls Clubs in Mobile County open for week of virtual learning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama’s largest school district begins a week of virtual learning to help cope with a staffing shortage as COVID positivity rates climb in Mobile County. This week the Boys and Girls Club will be opening up facilities to help parents who still need to go to work. We don’t know what the turnout will be but we know there’s a need. A lot of parents don’t have the means to stay home with their kids during virtual school.

We’ve already seen the Boys and Girls Club make accommodations to run programs in a pandemic setting.

Five locations will open for virtual learning:

Bernard Malkove Branch on Cody road, Kiwanis Branch on Rice Street, Semmes Branch on Wulff Road East

Optimist Branch Plaza Drive and the Sonny Callahan Branch on Carol Plantation Road

Branches will be open today through Friday from 8:00 am -5:30 pm. The Learning Resource Centers are free of charge for club members and have a $30 membership registration Fee for non-members.

A news release describes these locations as a safe space for virtual learning. Masks and temperature checks are required and kids have to bring their own lunch.

As for virtual learning, the classes will not be “live,” like they were in 2020, according to MCPSS. Instead, teachers will upload lessons and assignments in Schoology for students. Students will then complete these assignments on their own schedules. Papers assignment will be sent home to elementary students.