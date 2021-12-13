Boys aged 12 to 15 arrested after burglarizing vacant house, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five boys ages 12 to 15 were arrested after burglarizing a vacant house on Binghampton Drive Saturday afternoon.

Mobile police officers responded to a burglary on the 4400 block on Binghampton Drive at about 1:45 pm. Dec. 11. Once officers arrived, they found and detained five boys matching the description of the suspects. After investigating, the detective discovered the juveniles had entered the vacant residence and damaged property.

The boys were transported to Strickland Youth Center.

