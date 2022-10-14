MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who they claim stabbed and strangled his girlfriend early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD.

Police said they responded to University Hospital Thursday, Oct. 13 at around 1:00 a.m. in reference to one stabbed.

Through an investigation, officers learned the boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend “multiple times,” strangled her and “prevented her from leaving their house.”

The girlfriend was able to escape and go to the hospital. The boyfriend has not been caught. This remains an ongoing investigation.