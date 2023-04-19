MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and was found with drugs, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to Springhill Medical Center Tuesday when a woman arrived in a personal vehicle with a “puncture wound.” The woman told officers she and her boyfriend, Robert Means, 46, had gotten into an argument, which is when police say he stabbed her.

When officers found Means, they say he had drugs in his possession. Means was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.