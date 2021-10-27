Boy Scouts to host ‘Scouting for Food’ for Gulf Coast residents

Barrios Unidos president Lupe Salazar pushes a dolly filled with canned food ahead of a food drive on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Chimayó, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boy Scouts of America are hosting the “Scouting for Food” event starting Oct. 30 in Mobile.

The event was created to fight hunger within the Mobile area and surrounding counties, according to a news release from Feeding the Gulf Coast.

Local Boy Scouts will deliver donation bags Oct. 30 to participating neighborhoods. Residents who have received the bags will then fill them with non-perishable canned foods

Scouts will then return Nov. 6 to collect the donation bags and drop them off at Greer’s locations.

The donated food will go to families in need, according to the release.

If you do not receive a grocery bag by Oct. 30 and would like to participate in the event, you can drop off your non-perishable canned goods at Feeding the Gulf Coast at 5248 Mobile South St, according to the release.

Boy Scouts from Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke and Washington counties will participate in the event.