Boy donates art gifts to the Child Advocacy Center for 6th birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For Henry Ankerson’s 6th birthday, he decided to donate his gifts to the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile.

Henry wanted to share his love for art so he decided to ask his friends to bring art supplies as gifts to his 6th birthday party. Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson witnessed this generous moment.

“I just want to help other kids out,” Henry said.

Henry’s father, Tommy Anderson, expressed how much of a big heart this little guy has.

“He’s always looking out for people whether it’s his little brother or friends or other family members, so for him to not give toys and to have other people have other art supplies I mean its pretty cool for a 6 year old,” Tommy said.

The Child Advocay Center have seen a 33% budget cut due to covid-19.

Andy wynne, The Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile, says covid-19 has also impacted the amount of reports they’ve received.



“We know about 70% of all reports of abuse comes from school base and outside people,” Andy said.

They anticipate an increase of cases when schools reopen.

“The trend seems to be when school opens back up and kids are out there they are going to be able to tell what’s happened to them,” Andy explained. “so what we are really hoping for is the public that if you see something, call.”

LATEST STORIES: