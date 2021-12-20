“Box Owt” to host groundbreaking on Dauphin Street Monday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A groundbreaking on Monday for a new business that also aims to be an incubator for other small restaurants. Box Owt will be nestled into that green space that’s essentially been an open lot on Dauphin street for years next to the Downtown Mobile Alliance.

It will be made using repurposed cargo containers. Organizers describe it as the area’s first open food court.

They say it’s a space to allow small food makers like food trucks to have a space in downtown Mobile–essentially offering a variety of restaurants and dining choices in one place. Theoretically, a lot of these small producers may not be able to afford a spot on Dauphin Street on their own but collectively they can share the space.

Their website describes Box Owt as “ the first and only option for families, groups, and individuals to enjoy five independent dining concepts under the same roof. There’s a groundbreaking this morning at 9. According to a recent interview, the food vendors have been kept under wraps but they’ll have samples of what will be offered at the groundbreaking. They intend on having a soft opening in February to catch some of the Mardi Gras traffic. They expect to have a grand opening in April or May.