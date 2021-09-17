Bone marrow donor drive to be hosted at Joe Bullard Auto

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A bone marrow donor drive will be hosted at Joe Bullard Automotive on Friday, Sept. 24 from 9 A.M. to noon at Joe Bullard Cadillac.

The event, created by Be the Match, is a self-conducted cheek swab that will be sent to Be the Match to help find a bone marrow match for Dani Lorson.

Lorson is a Mobile native and the daughter of one of Bullard’s long-time employees, Robin Stafford. Lorson graduated from McGill-Toolen and danced at Sheffield Dance Studio.

Lorson has been fighting Leukemia for six and a half years. This is going to be Lorson’s third remission and second stem cell transplant.

After a full year of post-transplant from last year’s match, Lorson received news the Leukemia returned to attack the two percent left of her own marrow.

Doctors believe the best path forward is another stem cell transplant, but Lorson is being told there are no matches for her at this time.

Be the Match helps patients with Leukemia, Lymphoma, and other diseases who need a

marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant. People can join the Be the Match Registry – the

world’s largest listing of potential marrow donors and donated cord blood units – contribute

financially and volunteer. Patients and their families can also turn to Be the Match for support

and resources before, during, and after transplant. For more information on Be the Match click here.