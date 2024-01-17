MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dress in layers. Several layers are needed on Wednesday morning. Any inch of skin exposed to the cold will feel it after just a minute.

I travelled to different spots around midtown and downtown Mobile where I knew I’d find some icing. The fountain outside of The Pillars is frozen. Puddles of water outside, especially along Government Street, have frozen at least on the surface. If they’re deeper than an inch then there will be some very cold water underneath. The fountain in Spanish Plaza has some icing but it still running through its automated spurts.

You may see accumulated sleet and freezing rain from Tuesday that remains frozen on the grass. Anywhere where there was water yesterday essentially has frozen. It’s only expected to get colder as we go on through the morning.