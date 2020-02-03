Bond set for teenager charged in Mobile murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set at $150,000 for the teenager charged in Mobile’s third homicide of 2020. If he makes bond, Horn will be under house arrest.

Margarrius Horn, 18, is charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of marijuana.

Police say Horn shot and killed Zackory Cortez, 20, on January 29 on Schwarz Street. Neighbors told News 5 they heard five or six shots.

Prosecutors say Horn admitted to shooting Cortez after he was arrested.

Horn will be back in court on February 5 for an arraignment.

