Bond set for suspect in deadly Farnell Drive shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge has set the bond for the suspect in the fatal shooting on Farnell Drive.

19-year-old Jacorrien Brown was arrested earlier this week in connection to the shooting that happened on May 30th.

During his bond hearing, Brown’s total bond was set at $210,000.

Brown is charged with murder, discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling, discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, and 2nd-degree assault.

Bond hearing for Jacorrien Brown who was arrested earlier this week in connection to the fatal shooting on Farnell Drive. Bond set @ $150K Murder, $25K Discharging Gun into an Occupied Dwelling, $25K Discharging Gun into an Occupied Vehicle, & $10k Assualt 2nd. Arraignment 7/7. pic.twitter.com/jIJ5X7pNmr — Mobile DA's Office (@MobileDAoffice) June 16, 2020

Mobile Police say 19-year-old Brown turned himself in Sunday afternoon after police said he was wanted in connection to the May 30th deadly shooting on Farnell Drive. Police were called to the Home2Suites on Satchel Paige Drive where they found a man and a woman shot. During the investigation, police found the shooting originally happened in the 2600 block of Farnell Drive and both victims had attempted to drive themselves to the hospital before the stopped at the hotel to find help.

Police say 55-year-old Darlene Williams-Thompson died from her injuries. The man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

Brown will be back in court on July 7th for an arraignment.

