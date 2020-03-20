Bond set for Prichard murder suspects

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge on Friday set bond for four suspects charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Prichard earlier this week.

Bond was set at $250,000 Samuel Nichols and Jacob Weaver and $150,000 for Shannon Lewis and Amy Palmer, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

The four suspects are charged with murder in the death of Randal Taylor Wednesday on Henry Road.

The suspects are due back in court March 25 for arraignments.

