Bond set for Prichard murder suspect

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge on Friday set bond for the man accused of killing a woman in Prichard earlier this week.
Tremaine Johnson, 19, is charged in the murder of Shemeka Stabler on Wednesday. Stabler was found shot inside a car on I-165.
Total bond was set at $165,000. That’s $150,000 for the murder charge and $15,000 for shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Investigators say the shooting was in retaliation for another shooting earlier this month. In that shooting, police said Johnson’s brother, Tyvontae Johnson, shot and killed Stabler’s friend, Jasmine Fields, and wounded Stabler in the process. Tyvontae Johnson then shot and killed himself, according to police.
A GoFundMe page has been launched for Stabler’s memorial expenses.
