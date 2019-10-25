Bond set for Prichard murder suspect

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge on Friday set bond for the man accused of killing a woman in Prichard earlier this week.

Tremaine Johnson, 19, is charged in the murder of Shemeka Stabler on Wednesday. Stabler was found shot inside a car on I-165.

Total bond was set at $165,000. That’s $150,000 for the murder charge and $15,000 for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators say the shooting was in retaliation for another shooting earlier this month. In that shooting, police said Johnson’s brother, Tyvontae Johnson, shot and killed Stabler’s friend, Jasmine Fields, and wounded Stabler in the process. Tyvontae Johnson then shot and killed himself, according to police.

A GoFundMe page has been launched for Stabler’s memorial expenses.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories