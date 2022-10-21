A man has been granted bond after he was found guilty on Oct. 20, 2022, of a murder that happened in 2019, according to court documents.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been granted bond after he was found guilty on Oct. 20, 2022, of a murder that happened in 2019, according to court documents.

David Cordero-Hernandez was found guilty in the 2019 murder of Tracie Dennis. He was acquitted of his abuse of a corpse charge. On Oct. 21, a judge set Cordero-Hernandez’s bond at $100,000.

Court documents show that officials with the state filed a motion to have his bond revoked but that motion was denied. The state claimed Cordero-Hernandez is “a danger to the community and a flight risk.”

Cordero-Hernandez’s accomplice, Marcos Javier Morales Oslan, plead guilty to intentional murder and was sentenced to 30 years.