Bond set for man charged with murder in deadly crash near Chunchula

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set at $250,000 for a Citronelle man accused of causing a crash that killed two people and injured two others. Donald Crocker, 28, is charged with two counts of murder, assault, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. If Crocker makes bond, a judge ordered he surrender his license.

Prosecutors say Crocker was driving over 100 miles per hours when the accident happened. State troopers say Crocker was driving a Jeep on Highway 45 just south of Citronelle on December 14 when he ran off the road and hit several trees. Troopers say Crocker ran away after the crash.

Curtis Miller, 43, and James Toomey Jr, 21, were killed after they were ejected from the vehicle. Skylar Toomey, 19, was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

Prosecutors say Crocker has a lengthy history of traffic violations. He had previously been charged with DUI where he is accused of crashing his car and leaving the scene of the accident. That case was dismissed when a state trooper failed to come to court.

Crocker pleaded not guilty on all charges. He will be back in court on January 30 for a preliminary hearing.

