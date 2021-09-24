Bond set for man charged with kidnapping teen from Mobile nightclub

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for the man accused of kidnapping a woman outside of a Mobile nightclub.

According to court records, Morris Linson, Jr.’s bond for second degree kidnapping was set at $30,000. His bond for breaking/entering was set at $7,500.

Linson was arrested in Escambia County, Fla. and on Thursday transferred to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Linson is accused of taking an 18-year-old woman from outside Troubadours Country Saloon last Friday. The teenager was later located at the University of South Alabama.