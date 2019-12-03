Bond set for man accused of shooting grandson on Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge has set bond at $160,000 for a Mobile man accused of shooting his grandson on Thanksgiving night. David Timmons, 58, is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police say Timmons shot his 25-year-old grandson several times leaving him with life-threatening injuries. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two at the Pecan Cove Apartments on Holt Road.

Timmons is due back in court on Wednesday for an arraignment.