Bond set for man accused of shooting 2 children in their grandma’s home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting two children in their grandma’s home had a bond hearing on Monday, Jan 3.

William Tricksey’s bond was set by Judge Moore at $90,000. $15,000 for each assault charge and $30,000 for shooting in a building.

Tricksey, 25, will be on house arrest and have to wear an ankle monitor. Tricksey’s next court date is set for Thursday, Jan 6.

Mobile Police arrested Tricksey on Thursday for the Tuesday shooting. The boys’ mother said the older of the pair was a hero for trying to protect his younger brother from the gunshots. Both boys were recovering at last check with the family.

