PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A bond of $375,000 was set for a man who is accused of killing Cleavland L. Goodwin, 38, on the morning of July 4, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Edwards was arrested and charged with murder after officers with the Prichard Police Department found Goodwin with gunshot wounds. Police said they believe Goodwin was shot after he got into an argument with a woman. Edwards allegedly got into the fight and that’s when shots were fired.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and that’s where Goodwin was pronounced dead. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigators are helping with the investigation.