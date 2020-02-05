ADA: Man accused of kidnapping, raping a woman in Mobile will also face federal charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for Edward Pettway, 29, who is charged in the rape and kidnapping of a woman in Mobile.

Pettway is charged with robbery, kidnapping, rape, sodomy, attempt to elude, and carrying a pistol without a permit. Prosecutors say Pettway will also be facing a federal carjacking charge.

The alleged assault happened on January 31 around 3:00 a.m. The crime started as a robbery, according to Mobile Police. Detectives say Pettway was armed with a gun when he stole a car from a man at the Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road. The man’s girlfriend was inside the car. Police say Pettway sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to escape.

Officers spotted the stolen car later in the morning. Police say Pettway led them on a chase before he was taken into custody. Prosecutors say that chase ended in a crash.

In court prosecutors brought up Pettway’s prior convictions. They include shooting someone in the leg and shooting into a building where children were inside. The judge set high bonds for each charge, totaling $267,000.

Pettway maintained his innocence Friday as he was being led to jail in a mask to prevent him from spitting at officers. “I don’t know who did it. I must have been in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Pettway.

Pettway pleaded not guilty to all state charges. A preliminary hearing has been set for February 26.

