MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for the fourth suspect involved in the murder of an 11-year-old boy at RV Taylor Plaza.

23-year-old William Anderson Jr. is the most recent suspect charged in the murder of 11-year-old Lequinten Morrissette. Anderson appeared before a judge Wednesday morning via video for a bond hearing.

Judge George Zoghby granted the request from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to set Anderson’s bond at a total of $645,000. Anderson is charged with felony murder, as well as three counts of shooting into an occupied building.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says they believe there were 5 shooters involved, four have been charged so far.

The Mobile Police Department arrested three other suspects in this case, all in the span of two months. 19-year-old Cameron Walker, 21-year-old Tyrik Dubose, and 20-year-old Anthony Shinn. All four suspects are charged with felony murder, and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. All four have received the same bond.

Lequinten was shot and killed while standing near the door of his home on Duval Street in the RV Taylor Plaza on May 30th. This is Anderson’s first arrest in Mobile County.

Some new details about the case were revealed in court Wednesday morning. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says Anderson had a .223 gun, and Mobile police discovered 19 casings from that gun at the scene.

The District Attorney’s office says a witness at the scene identified Anderson as one of the shooters. Anderson will be back in court July 27 for an arraignment.