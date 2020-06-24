Bond set for $50,000 for second suspect in cold case murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for $50,000 for Dammon Wright, the second suspect in the murder of Marcel Chandler in 1999.
The court ordered Wright to have no contact with the victim’s family, and he is forbidden from possessing a firearm. A preliminary hearing set for July 1, 2020.
