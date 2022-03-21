MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January.

During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the case. A homicide detective testified they were called to the home of Bray’s Aunt on Bellingrath Rd. The detective said he had been staying with his Aunt and that Bray, his Aunt, and girlfriend were the only ones home at the time of the shooting. At some point in the night, the Aunt hears at least two shots.

The state did not offer an explanation for why Portis was shot. The detective said there were no signs of a struggle but that didn’t mean a fight didn’t happen. The detective claimed the first call to 911 was made by Bray who allegedly said “we got a murderer over here” and disconnected the line.

The defense speculated there could have been a struggle. The attorney added, in an offhand remark in court that, “the whole case is speculation.” The case was sent to the grand jury.