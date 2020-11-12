Bond reduced for woman charged in 2019 double homicide in Mobile, police believe she didn’t pull the trigger

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The bond was reduced for a woman charged with two counts of felony murder from a case that dates back to December 2019.

Margaruita Dinkins was charged with the two murders in August 2020 after police say she admitted to them her involvement in the killings.

On Thursday, Dinkins faced a judge for her preliminary hearing.

The incident stems from December 22, 2019 when the Mobile Police Department responded to 2102 Steiner Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found 68-year-old George Longshaw and 44-year-old Harold Wallace with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby surveillance video captured Dinkin’s car on camera leaving the scene of the shooting around the time it was reported.

An investigation revealed Dinkins had a physical relationship with Wallace.

A detective told the judge that Dinkins had visited Wallace that day to pick up marijuana and brought two people with her.

The detective says Dinkin told them one of her accomplices started shooting when they arrived at the home, killing Wallace and Longshaw.

After the pair were shot, Dinkins and the two accomplices allegedly stole marijuana from the home and fled.

A search of Dinkins home revealed marijuana, consistent with the kind that was found at Wallace’s home the day of the murder.

The detective told the judge they don’t believe Dinkins pulled the trigger on the two men but at this time, she is the only one being charged in the case.

Dinkins was arrested in January, a few weeks after the murder, for drug charges after the search warrant was conducted at her home.

In August 2020, investigators say she admitted to them her involvement in the murders. At that time, she was charged with two counts of felony murder.

Based on the testimony given by the detective, the judge reduced Dinkins bond in half to $75,000 for each felony count of murder.

All three of her charges, including the two counts of felony murder, were bound over to the grand jury.

