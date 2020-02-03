Bond not set for man accused of kidnapping, raping a woman in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond was not set for Edward Pettway, 29 during his scheduled bond hearing Monday morning. His lawyer requested more time to further research the allegations against his client.

Pettway is charged with the rape and kidnapping of a woman in Mobile. The alleged assault happened on January 31 around 3:00 a.m.

The crime started as a robbery, according to Mobile Police. Detectives say Pettway was armed with a gun when he stole a car from a man at the Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road. The man’s girlfriend was inside of the car. Police say Pettway sexually assaulted the woman before she was able to escape.

Officers spotted the stolen car later in the morning. Police say Pettway led them on a chase before he was taken into custody.

Pettway was wearing a mask as he was being led to a police car in handcuffs because officers say he had been spitting at them.

Pettway is charged with robbery, kidnapping, rape, sodomy, attempt to elude, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

A bond hearing and arraignment for Pettway will be held on Wednesday.

