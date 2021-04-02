Bond granted for man accused of abducting his toddlers in Irvington

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The man accused of abducting his two children and being captured after a standoff with S.W.A.T and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was granted bond on Friday, one day after he was arrested.

Carl Caballero was given an $82,500 bond. The judge ordered him to not be around weapons and have no contact with the victim.

Caballero is facing several charges including domestic violence first, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.