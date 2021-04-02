Bond granted for man accused of abducting his toddlers in Irvington

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The man accused of abducting his two children and being captured after a standoff with S.W.A.T and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was granted bond on Friday, one day after he was arrested.

Carl Caballero was given an $82,500 bond. The judge ordered him to not be around weapons and have no contact with the victim.

Caballero is facing several charges including domestic violence first, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories