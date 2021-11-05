Bond denied for woman accused of shooting at AMF Bowling Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been denied for a woman accused of shooting four people at a bowling alley in Mobile.

Christin Edwards was originally out on bond for murder, when she allegedly fired shots at the AMF Bowling Company on Government Blvd.

Edwards was out on bond for murder, regarding a case in 2019 in which she is accused of killing a 17-year-old boy on Rickarby St.

As part of the terms of her release, Edwards was supposed to be at home by 8 P.M. every night.

This shooting took place around 10:45 P.M. Tuesday night.

According to the Mobile Police Department, one of the victims hit Christin Edwards before Edwards began firing at them.

Edwards is scheduled to go before a judge once again, next Tuesday.