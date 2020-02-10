Bond denied for two brothers charged in Semmes murder

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Bond has been denied for the two brothers charged in the shooting death of a man in Semmes on Saturday. Dentzes Burrell, 18, and Warren Burrell, 20, are each charged with felony murder.

The shooting happened on Fernwood Loop in Semmes. That’s where the brothers live, according to jail records. Detectives believe the shooting death of Langston Nicholas, 19, began as a drug-related robbery. Deputies say Nicholas and another person went to the Burrells’ home for a drug deal when Warren Burrell shot Nicholas in the torso.

The Burrell brothers were out of jail on bond when the shooting happened. They have both been indicted on several robberies and burglaries that happened in February and March 2019. They both applied for youthful offender status in those cases. A hearing to determine whether their cases should be moved to juvenile court is set for February 20.

