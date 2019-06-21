Bond denied for Mobile man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing unborn child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend, killing her unborn child, will remain in jail without bond.

A judge on Friday denied bond for Demetrius Hickenbottom on the capital murder charge he faces. Bond was set at $100,000 for each of the five attempted murder charges he’s also facing, as well as $30,000 for a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Early Tuesday morning, police say Hickenbottom shot Shaquille Tabb, causing a crash on Navco Road.

Four other children were in the car, including Hickenbottom’s son.