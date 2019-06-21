Bond denied for Mobile man accused of shooting girlfriend, killing unborn child

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend, killing her unborn child, will remain in jail without bond.

A judge on Friday denied bond for Demetrius Hickenbottom on the capital murder charge he faces. Bond was set at $100,000 for each of the five attempted murder charges he’s also facing, as well as $30,000 for a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Early Tuesday morning, police say Hickenbottom shot Shaquille Tabb, causing a crash on Navco Road.

Four other children were in the car, including Hickenbottom’s son.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes