Bond denied for man accused of killing ex-wife’s boyfriend near parade route

Anthony Orr

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge on Wednesday denied bond for the man charged in Monday night’s homicide at North Warren Street and Saint Anthony Street near a parade route.

Anthony Orr is accused of shooting into a car, hitting his ex-wife and her boyfriend. The boyfriend died from his injuries.

A third person was also in the car but not injured.

Investigators said Orr tried to confront his ex-wife earlier in the day while she was on a Mardi Gras float.

Orr is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He’s due back in court March 2 for arraignment.

