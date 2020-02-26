Bond denied for man accused of killing ex-wife’s boyfriend near parade route

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A judge on Wednesday denied bond for the man charged in Monday night’s homicide at North Warren Street and Saint Anthony Street near a parade route.
Anthony Orr is accused of shooting into a car, hitting his ex-wife and her boyfriend. The boyfriend died from his injuries.
A third person was also in the car but not injured.
Investigators said Orr tried to confront his ex-wife earlier in the day while she was on a Mardi Gras float.
Orr is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He’s due back in court March 2 for arraignment.
LATEST POSTS:
- Olive Garden giving 4 free desserts to people born on Feb. 29 to make up for lost birthdays
- Newsfeed Now for February 26: Amber alert for missing toddler continues; Massive pancakes
- Step into Paintings of Monet, Renoir, Chagall at Immersive Art Show
- Pensacola Police receive some anti- bias training
- Worth Watching: Medieval Sword Fighting