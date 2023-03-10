MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said bond was denied Friday morning for the man allegedly involved in the Bank Nightlife September 2022 and Paparazzi Lounge November 2022 shootings.

John McCarroll, 29, was arrested on Thursday, March 9 and charged with murder of Derrick Shavers. Shavers was shot multiple times at Bank Nightlife on Sept. 18, 2022. He died on Oct. 8 from his injuries. Police also said he is charged with four counts of assault in connection to the Paparazzi Lounge shooting that left four people injured.

The DA’s office filed an Aniah’s Law Motion Friday morning in Circuit Court.

Aniah’s Law allows judges to deny bond to violent crime offenders in an effort to keep them off the streets and prevent them from committing other crimes.

According to the DA’s office, McCarroll will remain in jail awaiting trial. A trial date has not been set.

“Our job is to pursue justice and hold those accountable for the crimes they commit to keep our communities the safest they can be,” says District Attorney Keith Blackwood. “To that end, we will ask that McCarroll be held in jail until trial under Aniah’s Law.”