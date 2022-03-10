MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bond was denied for a second time for the woman accused of running over her boyfriend on I-10, killing him near the Mississippi state line.

The woman, Johana Suarez, was arraigned in court on Thursday after being previously denied bond on Tuesday. The alleged incident where she killed her boyfriend took place on Sunday.

In court, the prosecutor told the judge Suarez was driving 73 miles per hour when she hit and killed her boyfriend, Henry Hernandez.

According to witnesses, Suarez allegedly turned her vehicle around and drove the wrong direction on I-10 in the eastbound lane in order to hit him after he got out of the car during an argument.

According to deputies, the couple was from Miami and were traveling together to California.

Suarez will face a judge next during her preliminary hearing.