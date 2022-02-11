MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison for two separate cases where authorities say he was caught with methamphetamine and guns.

Jacob Steven Miller, 26, pled guilty to two counts each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a crime in May 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama. He was sentenced Feb. 10, 2022.

In February 2020, police said Miller was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a police chase by an Alabama state trooper. During the chase, Miller threw a black bag out of the vehicle that was recovered by troopers. The bag contained 730 grams of methamphetamine, other drug-related evidence, nearly $3,500 in cash, and a gun. Other defendants convicted in federal court claimed Miller is a methamphetamine distributor in Baldwin County.

On an earlier run-in with the police, Miller wrecked a stolen motorcycle in an attempt to flee from police in May 2019. Police say he was wearing a backpack while trying to flee the scene. The backpack contained close to an ounce of methamphetamine and a gun.

Agencies participating in the investigation include the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gloria Bedwell prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.