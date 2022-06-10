MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a bomb threat was made at the Walmart Supercenter on Schillinger Road near Airport Boulevard.

The threat was made Thursday, June 9. According to a Facebook post made by a customer, store management came over the intercom and told all the customers to get out of the store.

Police said they determined the bomb threat was a hoax and no one was injured. It is unknown at this time whether or not the police department has found the person who made the alleged threat or if an arrest will be made.