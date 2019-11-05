Bomb threat at Semmes Walmart

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a bomb threat at the Semmes Walmart.

The sheriff’s office says an anonymous caller said there was a bomb in the store. Deputies searched the store and nothing was found.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the Walmart has been cleared and employees and customers are allowed back inside the store.

Deputies say they do not have a suspect in custody. The sheriff’s office is still investigating if the threat is legitimate or not.