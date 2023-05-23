MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed a body was found next to an abandoned building on Government Boulevard near Demetropolis Road late Tuesday night.

Police say the man is his late 20s to mid 30s and no foul play is suspected at this time. Police received a call at around 9:38 p.m. on May 23.

Police say an autopsy will be done to establish the cause of death. Homicide detectives are also on scene.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as WKRG learns more information.