MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man’s body was found on a roadway in Wilmer early Saturday morning.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Josh R. Manuel was found in front of 15040 Starlight Avenue around 1:20 a.m.

Manuel was shot, and the case is being investigated as a homicide, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to call MCSO at 251-574-8633.

LATEST POSTS: