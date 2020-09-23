Body found in Perdido Key ID’d as missing boater Brandon Nicholson

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a man’s body was found in Perdido Bay near Blue Angel Recreation Park.
Deputies confirm the body is that of missing boater, Brandon Nicholson.
Nicholson was last seen on his boat at about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 in the 500-block of Riola Place.
