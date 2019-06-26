MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (1:25 p.m.) — Mobile Police confirm the body found in Halls Mill Creek is female.

ORIGINAL: Mobile Police are investigating a body found in Halls Mill Creek.

Police say they responded to a report of a body floating in the water at the end of Shipyard Road around 10:30 Wednesday morning. Police went out in the water and pulled the remains to the shore.

Police are working to confirm the identity of the body. Police say the body could have been in the water from 48-72 hours.

This is a developing story.