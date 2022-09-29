MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on the scene after a body was found in the water near Government Blvd. between Lakeside Drive and I-65.
WKRG is on the scene and working to learn more. We will update the story as we get more details from Mobile Police.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.