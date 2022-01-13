Body found in abandoned house crime-related: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man’s body was found at an unoccupied house on Lott Road Thursday morning. The MCSO told WKRG News 5 they believe the body is related to a criminal case more than a year old.

The body was discovered while the Sheriff’s Office searched the property. It was the third time in the ‘last few weeks’ the Sheriff’s Office had been on the property with a search warrant and the first time they found human remains, according to the MCSO.

MCSO said they were visiting the unoccupied home because they had “reliable tips” that a body was buried there. The MCSO would not elaborate on when they received the tip or whether the tip pointed to additional bodies.

MCSO did tell WKRG News 5 that they believe the body is related to a criminal case from about 13 months ago.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.