Body discovered on Marcus Drive believed to be missing man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police believe they’ve found the remains of 21-year-old Tracie Dennis, a man missing since Monday. Now two men from Puerto Rico who allegedly fled to Jacksonville are facing murder charges.

This investigation started Friday. Mobile Police determined early on that Tracie Dennis was likely killed at a home at 559 Marcus Drive Monday night.

“There’s a lot of blood evidence here but we definitely believe we have the crime scene,” said Public Safety Director James Barber. Saturday, Police announced the arrests of 32-year-old David Manuel Cordero Hernandez and 21-year-old Marcos Javier Morales Oslan, who were taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida. Investigators say the victim did work for the two suspects and was owed money by them.

“They all knew each other we believe they did some work together and money was the motive,” said Barber. It’s early in the investigation and not clear how many people lived in the Marcus Drive home or if anyone else could be charged in connection to the crime.

“The case remains very active on who had what knowledge of what we know we’re dealing with two suspects right now, arrested charged with murder,” said Barber. The suspects could be back in Mobile early next week.