Bob’s Downtown Diner helps people affected by Hurricane Laura

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One downtown restaurant hit the road Wednesday morning to help our friends impacted by Hurricane Laura. For a little more than a week, folks have been dropping off donations at Bob’s Downtown Diner.

Living on the coast during hurricane season can be very tough on familes. Fortunately, Mobile dodged Hurricane Laura, but our neighbors to the West of us in Louisiana got hit hard and the owner here at Bob’s Diner said they are here to assist.

“You know a time or two we’ve been through this. It’s great and it’s good for your heart. It’s good for your soul to reach out and do good for other people,” said Tony Sawyer, Owner of Bob’s Downtown Diner. When Sawyer and other associates got together thinking of ways to assist those impacted by Hurricane Laura. He said it was a no brainer to hold an immediate donation drive for our neighbors in Louisiana

“So we got a van from UHaul. They donated a van for us so we can fill up and I’m going to show that,” said Sawyer.

With donations pouring in in less than a week, Sawyer packed up and hit the road Wednesday morning to drop off several goods. A heartwarming gesture from Mobilians making a difference in many hearts.

“If we would’ve had a little bit more time to gather more stuff, we would’ve. But for what we have will suffice. The good people in Mobile pitched in and did this, so a big thank you,” said Sawyer.

Now Sawyer said his goal today was to go there and lend a hand and to make multiple trips to help those in need.

