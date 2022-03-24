MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Boat Show on the Bay will return to Mobile starting April 1 at the USS Alabama Battleship in Mobile.

The three-day event features over 100 vendors and 10 dealers, according to the event website.

The event will also showcase live performances from:

Wes Loper

Bruce Smelley

Markus Fox

The Velcro Pygmies

The event is family-friendly, and will include bounce houses and an inflatable fun zone. You also get a chance to hang out with the Azalea Trial Maids and “Once Upon a Time Princesses.”

Boat Show on the Bay dates and time:

Friday, April 1 from noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the Velcro Pygmies Concert from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Boat Show on the Bay will be held at the Battleship Memorial Park at 2703 Battleship Parkway.

WKRG News 5 is the exclusive television sponsor of Boat Show on the Bay.