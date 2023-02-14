MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Boat Show on the Bay at the USS Alabama Battleship returns from March 31 to April 2! WKRG News 5 is the exclusive TV sponsor.

The three-day event is packed with “boats, shopping, rides for the kids, activities, concerts, a fishing tournament and more.”

Time & Dates:

  1. Friday, March 31: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  2. Saturday, April 1: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  3. Sunday, April 2: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets:

  • Adults $10
  • Kids Free
  • 3-day pass $25
  • VIP Experience $75
    • Concert Ticket
    • VIP Parking Spot
    • Trolley from Concert to Parking
    • VIP Dinner Ticket
    • Boat Show on the Bay 2023 Shirt
    • VIP Cabana Access

Bruce Smelley Band will be performing live Saturday, April 1. There will be over 100 vendors and food trucks.