MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Boat Show on the Bay at the USS Alabama Battleship returns from March 31 to April 2! WKRG News 5 is the exclusive TV sponsor.
The three-day event is packed with “boats, shopping, rides for the kids, activities, concerts, a fishing tournament and more.”
Time & Dates:
- Friday, March 31: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 1: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, April 2: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets:
- Adults $10
- Kids Free
- 3-day pass $25
- VIP Experience $75
- Concert Ticket
- VIP Parking Spot
- Trolley from Concert to Parking
- VIP Dinner Ticket
- Boat Show on the Bay 2023 Shirt
- VIP Cabana Access
Bruce Smelley Band will be performing live Saturday, April 1. There will be over 100 vendors and food trucks.