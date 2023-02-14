MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Boat Show on the Bay at the USS Alabama Battleship returns from March 31 to April 2! WKRG News 5 is the exclusive TV sponsor.

The three-day event is packed with “boats, shopping, rides for the kids, activities, concerts, a fishing tournament and more.”

Time & Dates:

Friday, March 31: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 2: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets:

Adults $10

$10 Kids Free

Free 3-day pass $25

$25 VIP Experience $75 Concert Ticket VIP Parking Spot Trolley from Concert to Parking VIP Dinner Ticket Boat Show on the Bay 2023 Shirt VIP Cabana Access

$75

Bruce Smelley Band will be performing live Saturday, April 1. There will be over 100 vendors and food trucks.