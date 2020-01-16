3 rescued from boat fire offshore Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued three people from a boat fire about a half-mile offshore north of Billygoat Hole on Dauphin Island Wednesday evening.

The Coast Guard says three people were able to escape onto a life raft where the Coast Guard found them in the water.

The three people were taken back to shore where EMS was waiting.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says the three people are reportedly doing well.

The Coast Guard has taken fire crews to the boat to help put out the fire.

This is a developing story.

