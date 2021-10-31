Boat crashes into runway at Dauphin Island airport

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A boat crashed into the runway at Jeremiah Denton Airport on Dauphin Island Sunday night, owner Bill Meredith confirmed to WKRG News 5.

A WKRG News 5 viewer says multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene at about 9 p.m.

Meredith said a small boat crashed into the runway on the northeast side. Three people were on board at the time, and the extent of their injuries is not known.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to the Dauphin Island Police Department. They were not able to provide any details.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division reports a boat ran aground at the north end of Mobile Bay at about 3 p.m. No injuries or damage were reported in that incident.

This is a developing story. Check back when more details become available.

