MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The third Saturday in May is “Armed Forces Day”–a day to honor veterans in all branches of the service. It was a busy day at USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, paying tribute to everyone who has served in the United States Armed Forces. Dozens of runners take off as part of the first event of the Battleship’s 9th Annual Blue Star Salute.

“I want them to come away with the feeling that it’s a patriotic feeling and a feeling that they ran for one of the fallen troops,” said Lou Lartigue with the South Alabama Veterans Council. A special memorial was set up under a tent at the event honoring hundreds of veterans.

“Demonstrate the 227 Alabamians who have died in the war on terror. For our freedoms. And we have banners up here with all the pictures so people can be remembered, and all the runners have the name of one of those veterans on their number. So they can look at that and say, I’m running for this veteran,” said Tom Long with the Blue Star Salute Foundation. The US Military and Battleship Park are both steeped in tradition, it’s events like these that help maintain those traditions from one generation to the next.

“We’re here to celebrate. Our military, all branches of our military who serve today, and also those who have served in the past, veterans like myself, and then those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedoms, who have passed,” said Long.