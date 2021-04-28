Blount’s Kadarius Toney hopes to be taken in 1st Round

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 19: Kadarius Toney #1 of the Florida Gators takes in this reception for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WKRG) — Kadarius Toney is hoping to be the first 1st-Round pick from the Mobile-Baldwin area in seven years when the NFL Draft begins Thursday.

Toney finished at the University of Florida with 120 pass receptions for 1,590 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 580 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Draft experts have Toney going anywhere from the late 1st-Round to the mid-2nd-Round. This year is considered a deep year for wide receiver talent with as many as five expected to go in the 1st-Round. Pro Football Focus rates Toney as the seventh-best wide receiver and projects he will be taken in the 2nd-Round.

Toney played quarterback at Blount High School where he was named the WKRG News 5 Player of the Year in 2016, as well as Alabama Class 6A Back of the Year.

Toney will not be in Cleveland for the draft, nor will he be at home in Prichard. He is training in California and will watch the draft there Thursday night.

The last players taken in the 1st-Round from Mobile-Baldwin were C.J. Mosley and Jimmie Ward in 2014.